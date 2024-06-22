A case has been filed against Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing sex crime accusations, following allegations of sexual assault and threats leveled by a man in Hassan district.

The complaint was lodged at Holenarasipura police station on Saturday, accusing Suraj Revanna of forcibly assaulting the man at his farmhouse on June 16. According to the complainant, Suraj allegedly initiated the assault after inviting him to the farmhouse, forcefully kissing him and biting his lips and cheeks.

In his statement to the police, the man claimed that Suraj Revanna subsequently threatened him, saying, "You’re alone in this farmhouse. You don’t know about me and our family," and warned of dire consequences if he did not comply. The complainant further alleged that Suraj proceeded to sexually assault him, and then offered political support in return.

"I texted Suraj about the incident later, and he replied, 'Don’t worry, everything will be fine'," stated the complainant in his submission to the authorities.

Earlier the same day, Suraj Revanna and his associate Shivakumar had themselves filed a complaint alleging blackmail by two individuals who they claimed were attempting to extort them using false allegations of sexual assault.

The police are currently investigating both complaints to ascertain the veracity of the claims from both parties involved.

Janata Dal (Secular), headed by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, has not issued an official statement regarding the allegations against Suraj Revanna at the time of reporting.