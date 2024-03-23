The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a search in the house of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra’s Kolkata home in cash-for-query case on March 23.

This comes a day after the CBI registered a First Information Report or FIR against Mahua Moitra.

The CBI was asked by the Lokpal to probe the allegations against Ms Moitra and submit a report within six months earlier this week.

The CBI had also been asked to file periodical reports regarding the status of the investigation every month.

"After careful evaluation and consideration of the entire material on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations leveled against the Respondent Public Servant (RPS), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her," Lokpal said in its order.

Last year in December, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha.

After the (now-former) MP was accused of accepting payments from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for raising critical questions about the Narendra Modi government in Parliament, an ethics tribunal recommended that she be removed.

She was also charged with giving up private login information for the parliamentary website so that Mr. Hiranandani could ask questions there.