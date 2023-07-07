The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three people in the Odisha train accident case which claimed 293 lives.

As per reports, three arrested persons have been identified as Arun Kumar, Md Amir Khan, and Pappu Kumar.

They have been booked under sections 304, 201 of the IPC, the reports claimed.

This is a developing story further details are awaited.

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