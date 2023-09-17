Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven accused including a Proprietor of a Private Company, Private Persons, Executive Secretary to the CMD of Bridge & Roof Company (India) Ltd (a Public Servant) in an alleged bribery of Rs 19.96 lakhs.

According to reports, searches were conducted at different locations including Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Nagpur, Rajkot and others at the premises of the accused.

The investigation also led to the recovery of several incriminating documents, digital evidence and cash of Rs 26.60 lakhs.