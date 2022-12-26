Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot was arrested on December 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the ICICI loan fraud case,

Nearly three days after former ICICI bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were taken into custody by the CBI, the 71-year-old Dhoot was arrested from Mumbai on December 26..

Dhoot is alleged to be involved in the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the approval of ICICI bank's Rs 1,875 crore loan to the Videocon group between 2009 and 2011.

The CBI discovered six loans totaling Rs. 1,875 crore that were granted to the Videocon Group and companies associated with it between June 2009 and October 2011 in an alleged violation of ICICI bank's established policies, which are the subject of the investigation.

The organization has said that the credits were proclaimed non-performing resources in 2012, making a deficiency of Rs 1,730 crore the bank.

The former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the ICICI bank, Chanda Kochhar, and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, were given a three-day remand by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday.

The CBI captured the couple on Friday regarding the supposed ICICI bank-Videocon tax evasion case.

The CBI legal counselor in the court said that they have captured charged number four and five, according to the Primary Examination report enlisted with them.



Also read : Ex-ICICI bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar arrested in Videocon loan fraud case