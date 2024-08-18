The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated psychological testing of the primary suspect in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. As per sources, a CBI psychologist arrived in the city on Saturday to support the ongoing investigation.

The incident has ignited widespread protests across India. Junior doctors and medical students demonstrated at Mangalagiri AIIMS Hospital and Delhi's Lady Hardinge Medical College. West Bengal Congress workers organised a rally, while members of the LGBTQIA+ community staged a separate protest demanding justice for the victim.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Asokan announced plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for his intervention in the case.

The situation escalated on August 14 when a large mob invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacking protesters and attempting to vandalise the premises. Kolkata police subsequently arrested 19 individuals allegedly involved in the violence.

The victim, a postgraduate trainee doctor, was found dead in the hospital's seminar hall on August 9, sparking nationwide outrage among medical professionals.