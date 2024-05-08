The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dealt a significant blow to a human trafficking network engaged in smuggling Indian nationals for combat roles in the Russian Army. Two individuals, Arun and Yesudas Junior, residents of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, were arrested on May 8, adding to the apprehensions made on April 24 of Nijil Jobi Bensam and Anthony Michael Elangovan.

Investigations uncovered a disturbing trend where trafficked individuals were coerced into combat duties and sent to the Russia-Ukraine War Zone against their will, resulting in severe injuries. The CBI has filed a case against private Visa Consultancy Firms and agents involved in facilitating illegal movements to Russia, spanning multiple Indian states and beyond.

Key players in the operation include Nijil Jobi Bensam, responsible for recruiting Indian nationals, and Anthony Michael Elangovan, aiding accomplices in Dubai and Russia by processing visas and arranging travel. Arun and Yesudas Junior were identified as primary recruiters from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The investigation into this transnational human trafficking network is ongoing, with authorities actively pursuing other suspects.