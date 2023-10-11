The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today carried out searches at at two locations as they launched a probe into allegations of violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by news portal NewsClick.

The CBI team reportedly searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or the UAPA.

Investigative agencies are alleging that the portal received foreign funds in violation of the FCRA regulations.

According to the Delhi Police FIR, its probe has found that a large amount of funds was fraudulently infused into NewsClick by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, who has been identified as Neville Roy Singham, to "disrupt the sovereignty of India" and cause disaffections against the country.

The portal has in the meantime denied all these allegations.

Purkayastha was recently arrested in connection with a case filed under the UAPA. He was arrested after a day-long simultaneous raids on premises of more than 45 people connected with the news portal.

On October 10, Purkayastha and NewsClick's human resources department head Amit Chakravarty, were sent to judicial custody of ten days by a Delhi court.

NewsClick is being investigated by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax department and the Delhi Police. The Police had also sealed NewsClick's office in Delhi.

