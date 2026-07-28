CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi.

The chargesheet, filed by the Economic Offences Branch of the CBI, is scheduled to be taken up on Wednesday by the Special Fast Track Court constituted to hear cases related to examination paper leaks.

The case was registered under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including Sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, and 303(2). It also invokes Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, along with Sections 3, 4, 5, 10 and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The 13 accused named in the chargesheet are Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Subham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahalad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar.

According to the CBI, all 13 accused are currently in judicial custody.

The filing of the chargesheet marks a significant step in the agency's investigation into the alleged examination paper leak, which is being probed under the stringent provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, enacted to curb malpractice in public recruitment and entrance examinations.