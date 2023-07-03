The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on June 3 filed a charge sheet against Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad, ex-CM Rabri Devi, and incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav in land-for-jobs scam.

The charge sheet has also been filed against other 14 people in the said scam.

The Yadav family has denied the allegations, accusing the misuse of central agencies by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

It is worth mentioning that scam took place when the RJD chief was the railway minister in the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The CBI has alleged that between 2004 and 2009, several people were given appointments in Group D positions in various zones of India Railways, who transferred their land to the family members of the then railway minister.

The CBI further claimed that no advertisement or public notice was issued for the appointment but some Patna residents were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur ad Hajipur.

However, Tejashwi Yadav had denied these allegations in the past and said that the then railway minister gave employment in exchange for favours.



Also read: Ajit Pawar to replace Eknath Shinde as Maharastra CM: MP Sanjay Raut