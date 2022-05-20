Lalu Prasad Yadav has been charged in a fresh corruption case over suspected irregularities in recruitment between 2004 and 2009, when he was Railway Minister, just weeks after being given bail in a fodder fraud case.

According to sources, the new case names Mr Yadav's wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, daughter, Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti, and other family members as defendants.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began searching 15 places associated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal founder today, including his houses.

The CBI alleges that Mr Yadav and his family members were given land and assets as a bribe in exchange for railway jobs.

Last month, Mr. Yadav was granted bail in the 139 crore Doranda Treasury scam case by the Jharkhand High Court. In February, a CBI special court sentenced him to five years in prison in the case. He was also fined 60 lakh rupees.

Mr Yadav was convicted in his sixth fodder fraud conviction in the treasury scam.

During the raids this morning, video showed police officers at the Patna home of Mr Yadav's wife, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

Mr Yadav is in Delhi, according to RJD legislator Dr Mukesh Roshan, while his son and party leader Tejashwi Yadav is also away.

He stated that "those in authority are attacking Lalu and Tejashwi Yadav because they are aware of their popularity."

Alok Mehta, a senior party leader, said, "This is a last-ditch effort to eliminate the opposition. These allegations are without merit. This is a deliberate attempt to quiet critics."

The CBI's decision to resurrect an old case against the RJD patriarch could be a message to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, according to Shivanand Tiwary, a senior RJD politician who has previously worked with the JD(U).