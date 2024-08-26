The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on August 26, questioned former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) principal Sandip Ghosh and ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth as part of an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institution.

Ghosh, whose Beliaghata home was raided on August 25, arrived at the CBI office in Salt Lake with pertinent documents. Vashisth, who also underwent a search of his residence, attended questioning at the Nizam Palace office. Further, a professor from the forensic medicine department was summoned for interrogation.

The CBI's investigation follows coordinated searches on August 25 at the homes of Ghosh, Vashisth, and 13 other individuals in Kolkata. The probe focuses on alleged financial misconduct involving tenders for projects at RGKMCH.

According to a complaint filed by Akhtar Ali, a former deputy superintendent, Ghosh and his associates issued tenders for food stalls, cafes, canteens, and urinals without proper authorisation from the health department or the college council. Preliminary findings indicate that these tenders may have been improperly awarded to three traders.

The investigation's urgency increased after an August 9 incident in which a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the hospital’s seminar hall. This led to the arrest of a Kolkata Police civic volunteer and sparked widespread protests. (With inputs from PTI)