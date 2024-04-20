Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia has withdrawn his plea seeking interim bail from Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. This move comes as Sisodia sought interim bail specifically for his ongoing election campaign activities.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a firm stance against Sisodia's regular bail application, opposing it on grounds that he has been labeled as the mastermind in the case under investigation.

The case pertains to matters related to the Delhi Excise policy, with legal proceedings involving both the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Sisodia's bail pleas, both interim and regular, have been under scrutiny in light of these ongoing investigations.

The recent development in court sees Manish Sisodia opting to withdraw his plea for interim bail, presumably to focus on his electoral commitments. However, the CBI's opposition to his regular bail application underscores the legal complexities surrounding the case.

The Rouse Avenue court has now reserved its order regarding the bail pleas of Manish Sisodia, scheduled to deliver its decision on April 30.