The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a major operation code named “Operation Megh-Chakra” against the circulation and sharing of child sexual abuse material online, conducting raids at around 56 locations in 20 states and union territories, on September 24.

According to CBI sources, the searches are based on information given by the Interpol unit of New Zealand through Singapore.

This has been the CBI's largest operation as part of a significant investigation into online content that includes child sexual abuse.

Under operation Meghdoot, the operation is to identify and apprehend individuals and gangs which spread child sexual abuse material (CSAM) online and also sexually or physically blackmail minors.

As per report these rackets operate both at individual and organised level.

Earlier in 2021 a similar operation “Operation Carbon” was carried out by CBI, wherein raids were conducted at 76 locations across the country against 83 persons and several persons were arrested.