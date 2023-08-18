The Jharkhand High Court had granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and a former chief minister of Bihar, in the Doranda treasury case involving the fodder fraud. On August 18, the Central Bureau of Investigation filed a petition with the Supreme Court challenging that decision.

The appeals CBI filed on August 25 will be listed by the Supreme Court.

In February of this year, a special CBI court found Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the Doranda treasury case involving fodder fraud.

The term "fodder scam" refers to false withdrawals from various government treasuries totaling Rs 950 crore for bogus expenses on fodder and other requirements for livestock while Lalu Prasad Yadav served as the chief minister of Bihar.

Of the 99 accused in the Doranda treasury case, 24 were acquitted while three-year jail terms were pronounced for 46 accused last week itself.

Lalu Prasad Yadav, 74, was earlier sentenced to 14 years in jail in four other cases related to Dumka, Deoghar and Chaibasa treasuries in Jharkhand.