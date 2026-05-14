CBI probes money trail in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak; students allegedly paid Rs 2–5 lakh for access

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak case, has reportedly uncovered a money trail linked to the alleged circulation of the leaked question paper, with students allegedly paying between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for access, according to sources.

Investigators have found that the leaked paper allegedly reached Rajasthan through an accused identified as Yash Yadav, who was reportedly acquainted with another accused, Vikas Biwal.

Sources said the investigation revealed that Vikas Biwal’s father, Dinesh Biwal, allegedly scanned the hard copy of the NEET-UG question paper and converted it into PDF files for circulation.

The accused allegedly handwrote portions of the paper before scanning and distributing it among students studying in coaching centres in Sikar district.

The arrested accused were produced before a magistrate at his residence in Jaipur late Wednesday night amid tight security arrangements.

The CBI has also questioned coaching institute owners and staff members as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to sources, several students informed investigators that they allegedly paid amounts ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to obtain access to the leaked paper. Sources further claimed that Yash Yadav himself did not clear the examination and is a graduate in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medical Sciences.

Meanwhile, another accused identified as Shubham has denied allegations that he was the mastermind behind the leak.

The agency is currently probing the source of the leak, the chain through which the paper reached the accused and how it was subsequently circulated among students preparing for the examination.

Statements of students and accused individuals are being recorded while investigators continue verifying the financial transactions linked to the alleged leak network.

The CBI had earlier registered a case on May 12 following a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Ministry of Education regarding alleged irregularities in the conduct of NEET-UG 2026.

The Government of India later cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the examination would be reconducted on dates to be notified separately.

Meanwhile, Bihar Police also claimed to have busted a gang allegedly linked to the paper leak. Sunil Kumar Singh stated that several mobile phones and laptops containing incriminating digital evidence were seized during the operation.

According to police, chats recovered from the devices allegedly revealed money transaction trails and details involving students from various medical colleges suspected to be connected to the syndicate.

The NEET-UG 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, with over 22.79 lakh students appearing for the exam at more than 5,400 centres.