The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continued its intensive probe into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at the state-run RG Kar hospital, summoning former medical college principal Dr. Sandip Ghosh for questioning on Monday. This marks the fourth consecutive day of interrogation for Ghosh by the premier investigation agency.

Dr. Ghosh, who resigned shortly after the incident, citing moral responsibility, has been a central figure in the investigation. His resignation came two days after the crime, but he was swiftly appointed head of another medical college—a move later overturned by the Calcutta High Court, which criticized the state government for not questioning Ghosh earlier in the investigation.

During Monday's questioning at the CBI's CGO Complex office, Ghosh faced several pointed inquiries. Investigators sought explanations for the delay experienced by the victim's parents, who were reportedly made to wait for over three hours at the hospital after being informed of the tragedy. Ghosh was also asked about his initial reaction to the crime and his subsequent actions.

In addition, the CBI is investigating who authorized the renovation of rooms near the seminar hall where the crime took place, as well as reviewing Ghosh's mobile phone records and WhatsApp messages for further clues.

The young doctor, who had been working for over 36 hours, was discovered deceased in the seminar hall, where she had gone to rest. The victim's father said that he received notification of the crime at 11 pm and arrived at the hospital by midnight, but was only allowed to see the body at 3:30 am.

Sanjoy Roy, a Kolkata police civil volunteer, has been arrested in connection with the case. Roy's Bluetooth headset was reportedly found at the crime scene, linking him to the horrific act.