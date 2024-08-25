The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted multiple raids in and around Kolkata on Sunday, targeting the residences of former R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital officials over alleged financial irregularities. Among those targeted were Sandip Ghosh, the ex-principal of the medical college, and Sanjay Vashisth, the former medical superintendent cum vice-principal (MSVP).

The CBI team, consisting of at least seven officers, arrived at Ghosh's Beliaghata residence at 6 a.m., but they were made to wait for nearly an hour and a half before Ghosh opened the door. The investigation team began questioning him at 8 a.m. Meanwhile, another group of CBI officers questioned Vashisth at his residence, scrutinizing his knowledge of the alleged irregularities during his tenure.

Searches were also carried out at the offices and homes of individuals linked to the supply of materials for patient care at the hospital. The investigation extended to Ghosh’s office at the medical college, the canteen in the academic building, and the residence of a supplier in Howrah.

The raids come after the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to probe the financial discrepancies at the institution, following widespread outrage over a recent incident in which a postgraduate trainee was allegedly raped and murdered in the hospital’s seminar hall on August 9.