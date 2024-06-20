The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Thursday in connection with the alleged leak of the UGC-NET exam paper on the Darknet. The action comes a day after the Union Education Ministry canceled the exam, citing compromised integrity.

The Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, confirmed at a press conference that the UGC-NET question paper was found on the Darknet, matching the original exam paper. "We take responsibility and must rectify the system," Pradhan stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

The UGC-NET (University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test) determines eligibility for junior research fellowships, assistant professor positions, and PhD admissions across Indian universities and colleges. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 18, the exam saw a record registration of 1.1 million students.

Pradhan announced the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the leak and review the NTA's functioning. "Some irregularities have come to the notice of the government... Students' interest is our top priority," the minister asserted. The committee will recommend measures to enhance the NTA's structure, examination process, transparency, and data security protocols.

The incident has sparked nationwide protests, with students demanding accountability. In Lucknow, members of various student groups staged demonstrations outside Lucknow University, calling for Pradhan's resignation. The Opposition, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), criticized the NTA and the government for jeopardizing students' futures.

The Darknet, an encrypted part of the internet inaccessible through traditional search engines, was the platform where the leaked paper was discovered.