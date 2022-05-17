The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started to conduct raids at the residence and offices of Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case related to irregularities in foreign exchange on Tuesday.

Karti Chidambaram in a tweet said, "I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record." The properties of Karti Chidambaram are being raided in places including Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Sivaganga.

The raids are conducted in nine locations in connection with a fresh case registered by CBI in alleged foreign remittances between 2010 and 2014. Karti also reportedly received Rs 50 lakh from one Sabu.

In 2019, Karti's residence was raided for more than seven hours. During that time, Karti said, the raids were politically motivated and the investigators could not keep their hands on any documents. He also said that he was innocent and did not commit any mistake.

The previous raids were related to the irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance in 2007 to INX Media and its then directors including Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea.