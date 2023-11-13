The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to probe allegations against the jailed minister Satyendar Jain in an extortion case.

Jain and ex-Jail Superintendent Raj Kumar have been accused of extorting a large sum of money from jail inmate and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in exchange for providing him protection in jails under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s government's jurisdiction.