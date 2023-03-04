The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on March 4, requested a city court, further 3-day remand of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia was produced before a city court on March 4 after his five-day CBI custody expired. He applied for bail before a special court based in Delhi.

In the meantime, Manish Sisodia's bail appeal will be heard by the Delhi Court on March 10.

Sisodia was arrested for criminal conspiracy and intent to defraud under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act,

He stated in his bail application that keeping him in custody would be pointless because all of the recoveries had already been made.

A case involving alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy led to Sisodia's arrest a few days ago.

As a result of the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain Sisodia's plea challenging his arrest in connection with the excise police case, the apex court advised Sisodia to transfer to the Delhi High Court.

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