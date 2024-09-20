The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a request to prosecute former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the land-for-job scam case. The CBI received approval for prosecution from the Ministry of Home Affairs and presented it to the court, with Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne taking the sanction into the record.

The CBI informed the court that prosecution sanctions for over 30 other accused individuals are still pending and requested 15 more days to secure them. The court urged the agency to expedite the process, setting the next hearing for October 15.

The case revolves around allegations that Lalu Prasad Yadav, during his tenure as Railway Minister (2004-2009), received land from job applicants or their families in exchange for appointments to Group "D" positions in various railway zones. No public notices or advertisements were issued for these positions. The CBI's investigation found that these appointments were facilitated by senior officials in the West Central Railways (WCR), under Yadav’s influence.

On June 7, the CBI filed a comprehensive charge sheet implicating Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and 77 others. The list includes 38 job candidates. The court had earlier expressed displeasure over delays in the investigation and had ordered the CBI to submit its final charge sheet.

Earlier, on October 4, 2023, Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav, along with others, were granted bail following their inclusion in a second charge sheet filed by the CBI. This second charge sheet involves 17 accused, including railway officials and private individuals.