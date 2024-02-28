CBI summons former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in sand mining case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav to appear before it in a High Court-referred case related to sand mining.
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The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav to appear before it in a High Court-referred case related to sand mining.
Akhilesh Yadav has been asked to join the investigation as a witness before the CBI in Delhi on 29 February, news agency cited CBI sources.
This is a developing story.
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