The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has asked former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav to appear before it in a High Court-referred case related to sand mining.

Akhilesh Yadav has been asked to join the investigation as a witness before the CBI in Delhi on 29 February, news agency cited CBI sources.

This is a developing story.



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