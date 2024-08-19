The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the high-profile rape and murder case of a doctor in Kolkata. The case has sparked nationwide protests.

Sources revealed that the CBI obtained court permission for the test, which will be conducted soon to expedite the investigation. This decision follows a psychological test conducted on Roy.

The agency suspects inconsistencies in Roy's statements and believes he may be concealing critical information, prompting the need for a polygraph test to uncover the truth.

The incident took place on August 9, when a postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College, igniting widespread strikes and protests across the medical community.