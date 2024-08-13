The Calcutta High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court instructed that all case-related documents be immediately transferred to the CBI.

This development comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given the Kolkata police until Sunday to solve the case, failing which she said it would be handed over to the CBI.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the medical community, prompting nationwide protests by doctors demanding justice and improved hospital security. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has initiated a strike, with demonstrations outside hospitals across India.

In response to the tragedy, the hospital's principal has resigned. Multiple investigative teams, including forensics experts and a dog squad, were initially deployed to identify the perpetrator.

The case has also drawn the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which has launched its own investigation. The NHRC has requested a detailed report from West Bengal's Chief Secretary and Director General of Police within two weeks.

Kolkata police have announced new security measures for hospitals, including maintaining visitor logs and issuing identity cards to security personnel.