The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would destroy around 42,000 kilogram narcotics at 14 locations, including Guwahati, Mumbai and Siliguri, as part of ’Drug Destruction Day’ to be observed on Wednesday, the finance ministry said.

It may be noted that the Assam Police under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, launched a massive war on drugs in the state.

The finance ministry informed via a press release that the drive will be a part of the iconic week of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

“The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman would be virtually witnessing the destruction process held at Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna and Siliguri and would be addressing the officers,” the release added.

The finance ministry informed via a press release that the drive will be a part of the iconic week of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations.

The release read, “The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) would be conducting a Drug Destruction Day tomorrow as a part of Iconic Week of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" (AKAM) celebrations of Ministry of Finance to mark the 75th year of Indian independence. A total of around 42000 kg narcotics would be destroyed at 14 locations across the country.”

Under it the police force has cracked down heavily on illicit drug trades, smuggling and peddling operations across the state.