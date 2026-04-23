CBSE announces Class 10 second board exam schedule from May 15–21

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday, April 23 announced the schedule for the Class 10 second board examinations, which will be conducted from May 15 to May 21.



As per the datesheet, the exams will begin with Mathematics (Standard and Basic) on May 15, followed by English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) on May 16. The Science examination is scheduled for May 18.



A range of language and elective subjects, including Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, as well as some foreign languages, will be held on May 19, along with Home Science and select vocational courses.



On May 20, exams for Sanskrit, Painting, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence will be conducted, while Social Science, the final paper, is scheduled for May 21.



The datesheet was issued by Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj.



Starting 2026, CBSE has introduced a two-exam system for Class 10, with the first board exam held in February being mandatory, while the second, scheduled in May, is optional for students seeking improvement or to clear failed subjects.



Students are allowed to appear in up to three subjects in the second examination and retain their best scores, according to CBSE guidelines.