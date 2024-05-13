The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the class 10 results today, May 13, 2024.

Students who participated in the CBSE Board Exams 2024 can now verify their scores via the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, as well as through the Digilocker and UMANG app.

To access the results, they must provide the required login credentials. Approximately 21 lakh students attended this year's exams.

It's crucial to highlight that the marksheets obtained online are temporary. Pupils will need to retrieve the original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools at a later date.

CBSE 10th Result 2024 Check Online: List of Websites to Download CBSE Board Result 2024 Mark Sheet



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Students can download the CBSE Result 2024 Class 10 mark sheet at the following online portals: cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

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Students can go through the following steps to download CBSE Result 2024 Class 10 mark sheet online:

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in 2024 or www.cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CBSE 10th Result 2024 link

Step 3: Submit the roll number, school number, center number, and admit card ID

Step 4: CBSE Board Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the provisional mark sheet