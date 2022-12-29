Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam date sheets for 2022-23 academic session. The CBSE Class 10 board exam 2023 will be held between February 15 and March 21, while the Class 12 board exams will be held from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Students may please note that CBSE Date sheet is also available on cbse.gov.in.

The Board has prepared the date sheet keeping competitive exams, including JEE Main exam dates in consideration. These datesheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subjects combinations to ensure that no two subjects examination of a students fall on the same date.

The schools conducting Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments have been asked to ensure that all instructions of the Central/State Governments, Local Bodies, and other Statutory Organizations related to the COVID pandemic are observed to the full extent.

To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools have been asked to consider splitting the group/batch of students into sub-groups of 10 students each. The first group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other may do pen & paperwork and viceversa.

CBSE Result will be announced for Class 10, 12 after the exams are over. This year the CBSE Board Exams 2023 will be conducted only once. The result when announced will be available on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in websites.