The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheets have been released. The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13, and the CBSE Class 12 board exam will be held from February 15 to April 2.

Check out the exam dates of the main exams below.

CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAM 2024 DATESHEET

Feb 19: Sanskrit, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu Course A, Urdu Course B, Manipuri, French

Feb 21: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B

Feb 26: English Communicative, English Language and Literature

March 2: Science

March 7: Social Science

March 11: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic

March 13: Computer Applications, Information Technology, AI

CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAM 2024 DATESHEET

Feb 19: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core

Feb 22: English Elective, English Elective CBSE (Functional English), English Core

Feb 26: Artificial Intelligence

Feb 27: Chemistry

Feb 29: Geography

March 4: Physics

March 9: Mathematics, Applied Mthematics

March 12: Physical Education

March 14: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, etc. (and other regional languages)

March 15: Psychology

March 18: Economics

March 19: Biology

March 22: Political Science

March 23: Accountancy

March 26: Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Urdu Core

March 27: Business Studies

March 28: History

March 30: Sanskrit Core

April 2: Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Practices

