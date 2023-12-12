CBSE board exams to begin from February 15
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheets have been released. The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13, and the CBSE Class 12 board exam will be held from February 15 to April 2.
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheets have been released. The CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13, and the CBSE Class 12 board exam will be held from February 15 to April 2.
Check out the exam dates of the main exams below.
CBSE CLASS 10 BOARD EXAM 2024 DATESHEET
Feb 19: Sanskrit, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Gujarati, Marathi, Urdu Course A, Urdu Course B, Manipuri, French
Feb 21: Hindi Course A, Hindi Course B
Feb 26: English Communicative, English Language and Literature
March 2: Science
March 7: Social Science
March 11: Mathematics Standard, Mathematics Basic
March 13: Computer Applications, Information Technology, AI
CBSE CLASS 12 BOARD EXAM 2024 DATESHEET
Feb 19: Hindi Elective, Hindi Core
Feb 22: English Elective, English Elective CBSE (Functional English), English Core
Feb 26: Artificial Intelligence
Feb 27: Chemistry
Feb 29: Geography
March 4: Physics
March 9: Mathematics, Applied Mthematics
March 12: Physical Education
March 14: Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telegu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, etc. (and other regional languages)
March 15: Psychology
March 18: Economics
March 19: Biology
March 22: Political Science
March 23: Accountancy
March 26: Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Urdu Core
March 27: Business Studies
March 28: History
March 30: Sanskrit Core
April 2: Computer Science, Information Technology, Information Practices
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