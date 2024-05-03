The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the 2024 CBSE results after May 20, as per the official website.

It states, “CBSE Board results for class X and XII are likely to be declared after 20th May 2024.”

The board will most likely declare the results of both Class 10 and 12 on the same day.

Nearly 39 lakh students had enrolled for the CBSE class 10 and 12 board examination and are awaiting the results.

Students can visit the board’s websites - cbseresults.nic.in; results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in after the announcement of the results. Additionally, results might also be accessible on digilocker.gov.in and results.gov.in.

The CBSE board conducted the Class 10 exams from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while the Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 2, 2024. The exams were held in a single shift, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.