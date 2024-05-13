The Central Board of Secondary Education today released the date sheet for the supplementary exams and reevaluation dates for Class 10.

As per the official schedule, the Class 10 supplementary exam will be held from July 15. The verification of the marks will be conducted from May 17 and will be available for 5 days only.

The application for the re-evaluation of the answer sheets will commence on June 6.

This facility is available for two days. The CBSE has also shared that after the deadline there will be no acceptance of the application.



Also Read: CBSE board class 10 result declared, check results here

The application has to be made online, no offline applications will be accepted.

On the otherhand, the Class 12 supplementary exam will be held from July 15.

The application for the supplementary and re-evaluation will be online and the board will not accept any offline application from the student.

The facility for the verification of the marks will be available for five days from May 17 and will conclude on May 21.

Students can check their results at the official website — cbse.gov.in