The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has commenced Class 10 and 12 exams nationwide, involving over 39 lakh students from India and 26 other countries. In Delhi alone, 5,80,192 students will undertake exams at 877 centers.

Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, CBSE urges students to leave home early for timely arrival at exam centers. The board recommends using the smooth-running metro services for transportation.

Class 10 exams are scheduled from February 15 to March 13, 2024, while Class 12 exams will run from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

While speaking to ANI, a Class 10 student expressed completion of preparations but admitted to feeling nervous about the exams. Today, February 15, marks the start of CBSE board exams, with only a few students appearing for the Class 10 painting exam.

Examiners highlight the importance of students bringing admit cards and stationery, with a reminder of COVID protocols allowing sanitizers but restricting printed materials.

In the 2022 Class XII exams, girls outperformed boys, achieving a 90% pass percentage, while more than 90% of girls passed the exams. Class X results showed an overall pass percentage of 93.12%, with 94.25% for girls and 92.27% for boys.