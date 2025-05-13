CBSE class 12 results 2025 declared: Girls outshine boys, 88.39% pass
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 results for 2025, with 88.39% of students passing the examination — a marginal increase from last year’s performance.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 results for 2025, with 88.39% of students passing the examination — a marginal increase from last year’s performance.
The announcement was made by CBSE Examination Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj.
A key highlight of this year’s results is that girls outperformed boys by over 5 percentage points, continuing a multi-year trend of higher success rates among female students.
The results for Class 10 are also expected to be announced later this afternoon.
Key Points:
Pass Percentage (Class 12): 88.39%
Gender Gap: Girls surpass boys by 5+ percentage points
Grace Marks Policy: Students falling short of the 33% pass mark by a narrow margin may be awarded grace marks
Total Examinees: Over 42 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams conducted between Feb 15 and April 4, 2025
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How to Check Results:
Students can access their marksheets on the official CBSE websites:
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
CBSE has urged students not to rely on unofficial sources and to avoid misinformation.
DigiLocker Access:
CBSE will also send DigiLocker credentials via SMS to students' registered mobile numbers. Using these, students can:
Log in to DigiLocker
Download verified digital copies of their marksheets and certificates
New Grading System Introduced:
From the 2024–25 academic session, CBSE has rolled out a Relative Grading system, replacing the traditional fixed grading scale. The new model evaluates students based on peer performance, aiming to reduce academic stress and competition.
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