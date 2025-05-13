The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 results for 2025, with 88.39% of students passing the examination — a marginal increase from last year’s performance.

The announcement was made by CBSE Examination Controller Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj.

A key highlight of this year’s results is that girls outperformed boys by over 5 percentage points, continuing a multi-year trend of higher success rates among female students.

The results for Class 10 are also expected to be announced later this afternoon.

Key Points:



Pass Percentage (Class 12): 88.39%

Gender Gap: Girls surpass boys by 5+ percentage points

Grace Marks Policy: Students falling short of the 33% pass mark by a narrow margin may be awarded grace marks

Total Examinees: Over 42 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 12 exams conducted between Feb 15 and April 4, 2025



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How to Check Results:

Students can access their marksheets on the official CBSE websites:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE has urged students not to rely on unofficial sources and to avoid misinformation.

DigiLocker Access:

CBSE will also send DigiLocker credentials via SMS to students' registered mobile numbers. Using these, students can:

Log in to DigiLocker

Download verified digital copies of their marksheets and certificates

New Grading System Introduced:

From the 2024–25 academic session, CBSE has rolled out a Relative Grading system, replacing the traditional fixed grading scale. The new model evaluates students based on peer performance, aiming to reduce academic stress and competition.