The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for Class XII, revealing a pass rate of 87.98 per cent for students who appeared in the board exams. This marks a notable increase of 0.65 per cent in the passing percentage compared to last year.

One of the standout trends in this year's results is the significant performance of female students, who outshone their male counterparts by over 6.40 per cent points. A remarkable over 91 per cent of girls who took the exam passed with flying colors.



Over 24,000 candidates scored above 95 per cent, and over 1.16 lakh above 90 per cent. Over 1.22 lakh students placed in the compartment, a marginal decrease since last year.

The CBSE Class 12 results are crucial for students as they pave the way for higher education and career opportunities.