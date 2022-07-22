The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced results on Friday for Class 12 students on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students can download their scorecards from these websites using their board exam roll number, date of birth and school code.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 92.71% in Class 12. Girls outshine boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25%.

Over 33,000 students scored above 95%, while 1.34 lakh got above 90%.

In addition to the official websites, scorecards will also be available on results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

This year too, the Board is not awarding first, second or third division to its students. The Board will issue merit certificate to the students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects. However, as per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition amongst the students, no merit list will be declared.

The class 12 exams were held from 26 April to 15 June. The final mark sheet of CBSE classes 12 will include combined marks of Term 1 and Term 2.

To calculate the percentage, add all of the marks scored in all subjects and divide the total number of subjects (5) by 100. (or total marks of 5 subjects). Divide this figure by 100 to get your CBSE percentage marks. Assume you received 50 in English, 50 in Math, 70 in Physics, 80 in Chemistry, and 50 in Biology. To calculate the percentage of marks, add 50+50+70+80+50 = 300. Calculate Percentage by dividing (300/500) * 100 = 60%. Please keep in mind that students must calculate aggregate based on best of 5, which must include English or a Language. To calculate best of 4, add the marks earned in the four best subjects and divide by four. In the preceding example, the best of four would be 250/4 = 62.5%.