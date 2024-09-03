The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a series of surprise inspections across 27 schools in Rajasthan and the NCT of Delhi today.

These inspections were aimed at ensuring that the schools affiliated with the Board are strictly adhering to the norms and Bylaws set forth by CBSE.

The aforesaid inspections were carried out by 27 teams, each comprising of a CBSE officer and a Principal from a CBSE-affiliated school. The inspections were meticulously planned and executed in a synchronized manner, taking place simultaneously across all selected schools within a short timeframe.



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This approach was adopted to maintain the element of surprise, thereby ensuring that the information gathered about the operations and compliance of the schools is accurate and reflective of their everyday functioning.

CBSE is dedicated to maintaining high standards in education and expects all affiliated schools to adhere strictly to its guidelines.

The findings from these inspections will be reviewed comprehensively, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance.

CBSE reiterates its commitment to rigorous monitoring and will continue to conduct such surprise inspections to ensure that affiliated schools uphold the quality and standards expected by the Board.