CBSE declares Class 10 results 2026, pass percentage at 93.70 per cent

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 10 examination results for 2026 on April 15, with digital scorecards currently accessible through DigiLocker and the UMANG mobile application.

Students can, for the time being, view and download their marksheets exclusively via these platforms, as the official result websites—including results.cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in—are yet to be activated. CBSE had earlier indicated that DigiLocker and UMANG would serve as the primary access points immediately following the announcement.

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.70 per cent, reflecting a marginal increase over previous years. In comparison, the pass percentage was 93.66 per cent in 2025, 93.60% in 2024, and 93.12 per cent in 2023, indicating sustained consistency in performance outcomes.

Region-wise, Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.79 per cent, continuing its strong academic track record. According to data released by the board, over 23 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 examination, with more than 23.16 lakh candidates successfully clearing the assessment.

The examination continues to rank among the largest school-level assessments in the country. In 2026, over 43 lakh students appeared for CBSE board examinations across Classes 10 and 12, including nearly 25 lakh candidates in Class 10 alone.

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access results once the official websites become operational. In addition to DigiLocker and UMANG, CBSE has also enabled access to results via SMS and IVRS services to manage heavy traffic during peak hours.

The digital marksheets available online include subject-wise grades, overall CGPA, and the qualifying status of candidates. CBSE has clarified that these documents are provisional in nature, with original certificates to be issued by respective schools at a later stage.

Alongside the results, CBSE has published detailed statistical data, covering region-wise and overall pass percentages, performance of high scorers, gender-wise distribution, and the outcomes for Children With Special Needs (CWSN).

The announcement marks a key academic milestone for lakhs of students, who will now proceed to higher secondary education streams based on their performance.