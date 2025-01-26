In a bid to maintain the integrity of the examination process, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced stringent penalties under its 'unfair means rules' to deter malpractice during the upcoming board exams.



As per the new directive, students found carrying prohibited items such as electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, or other gadgets, will face severe consequences. This includes the cancellation of their exams for the current year and a ban from appearing in the following year’s examinations, regardless of whether the devices were used.



To ensure compliance, CBSE has provided a clear list of permitted items, such as admit cards, pens, and basic analog watches. Examination centers will also implement strict frisking procedures to prevent violations.



The board has issued a stern warning regarding the circulation of exam-related materials on social media platforms. Students found sharing or distributing such content—whether factual or misleading—will face disciplinary action.



Schools have been directed to ensure that these guidelines are widely communicated to students to avoid unintentional rule breaches. The move comes in response to past incidents of malpractice involving electronic devices, which posed a significant threat to the sanctity of the examination process.



The Class 10 and 12 board exams are scheduled to commence on February 15, 2025, with approximately 44 lakh students expected to participate. CBSE's decisive measures aim to uphold fairness and transparency in the examination system.