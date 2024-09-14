The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show-cause notices to 27 schools across Delhi and Rajasthan for non-compliance with its regulations.

Of the 27 schools, 22 are located in Delhi, and five are in Ajmer.

The board identified several breaches of its Bye-Laws following surprise inspections, particularly in enrollment and attendance practices.

An official statement from the Board highlighted that some schools had enrolled a higher number of students in classes 11 and 12, even though these students were not attending physical classes.

Additionally, discrepancies in attendance records were uncovered, raising concerns about the schools’ adherence to CBSE’s regulatory framework.

The inspections also revealed that some institutions were failing to meet the Board’s infrastructural requirements, potentially compromising both the quality of education and student safety. CBSE’s notification reiterated its commitment to upholding educational standards and assured that it would continue to closely monitor schools to ensure compliance with its guidelines.

A growing number of students, particularly those preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams, often opt for admission to "dummy schools" where they can skip regular classes to focus solely on exam preparation, showing up only for board exams.