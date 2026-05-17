CBSE launches helpline and email support for post-result queries

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched tele-counselling and email support services to help students and parents resolve post-result queries and reduce examination-related stress.

In a statement shared on X, the board said students, parents and schools can access guidance, clarification and assistance through its official support platforms regarding examinations, results and evaluation-related concerns.

CBSE informed that tele-counselling support is available through the helpline number 1800-11-8004. Students can also write to the official email address resultcbse2026@cbseeshiksha.in for assistance.

The board cautioned users not to send emails to resultcbse2026@gmail.com, stating that the account had been accessed without authorisation.

“Students and parents may connect with CBSE through these official platforms for guidance, clarification and assistance. The Board remains committed to listening to students with sensitivity and helping them through the post-result process,” the board stated.

The announcement comes shortly after CBSE declared the Class XII examination results for 2026. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 85.20 per cent, marking a decline of 3.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 88.86 per cent, while boys recorded 82.13 per cent. Transgender students achieved a 100 per cent pass rate.

A total of 18,57,517 students registered for the examinations this year. According to CBSE, 5.32 per cent students scored 90 per cent and above, while 0.97 per cent secured more than 95 per cent marks.

Among regions, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest pass percentage at 95.62 per cent, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru.

Earlier, the board also announced that the study of three languages will become compulsory for students from Class IX beginning July 1, 2026, in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023.