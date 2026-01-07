CBSE launches psycho-social counselling support for class X and XII students from January 6

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched the first phase of its annual free Psycho-Social Counselling Services for students appearing in the Class X and XII examinations, beginning January 6, and continuing till June 1, according to an official statement.

The initiative aims to help students cope with examination-related stress and support their emotional well-being as they prepare for the CBSE theory examinations, scheduled to commence from February 17, 2026. The Board said the programme is designed to enable students to approach their exams with confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance.

As part of the support system, CBSE has made available a 24x7 helpline service. Students can dial 1800-118-004 to access round-the-clock assistance in Hindi and English through an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The service offers guidance on stress-free exam preparation, time and stress management techniques, answers to frequently asked questions, and essential CBSE-related contact information.

Students and parents can also interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, including principals, counsellors, special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and qualified psychologists. Of these, 61 counsellors are based in India, while 12 are located overseas in countries such as Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, providing a broad support network on a voluntary basis.

In addition, CBSE has made a curated set of digital resources available on its official website, focusing on stress management, effective study strategies, and emotional well-being. These materials have been designed to be concise, engaging, and easily accessible for students and parents.

The Board has encouraged students and parents to actively utilise these services as part of its continued efforts to prioritise students’ psycho-social well-being during the Class X and XII examination cycle.

The Psycho-Social Counselling Services is an annual initiative of the CBSE. In 2025, the first phase of the programme was conducted from February 1 to April 4, with the Board urging students and parents to take advantage of the support during the examination season.

(Inputs from ANI)