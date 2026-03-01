CBSE postpones March 2 board exams in Middle East amid rising regional tensions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 2, 2026, at centres across several Middle Eastern countries, citing safety concerns amid escalating regional tensions.

In an official statement, the Central Board of Secondary Education said the decision was taken in view of the prevailing security situation and to prioritise the safety and well-being of students and examination staff.

The postponement follows heightened military escalations in parts of West Asia, including reported hostilities involving Israel, Iran and the United States. The unrest has led to airspace closures, flight disruptions and interruptions to essential services in several countries across the region.

With logistical uncertainties and concerns over student mobility, authorities decided that conducting examinations under such unpredictable conditions would not be appropriate.

The Board stated that fresh dates for the postponed examinations will be announced after a review of the situation. A formal review meeting is scheduled for March 3, 2026, to assess whether further changes are required for exams slated to begin from March 5.

Amid the postponement announcement, CBSE also dismissed a fake circular circulating on social media that falsely claimed all remaining Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the Middle East had been cancelled permanently and that students would be evaluated through alternative methods.

The Board clarified that the viral notice was fabricated and contained incorrect details, including references to examination papers that were never part of the official schedule. Students, parents and school authorities have been advised to rely only on updates issued through the official CBSE website and verified communication channels.

The postponement applies only to examination centres located in the affected Middle Eastern countries. Board examinations in India and other international locations are continuing as per the original schedule.

For thousands of Indian expatriate students in the region, the development brings both relief and uncertainty. While safety concerns have been addressed, many candidates remain anxious about revised dates and academic planning.

CBSE has assured that all further decisions will be communicated promptly, with student safety remaining the top priority while ensuring fairness in the examination process.