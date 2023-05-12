The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for the Class 10 board examination on May 12, just a few hours after releasing the Class 12 results. The CBSE board posted the results on their official websites: cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

According to the CBSE announcement on Twitter, students can check their results by entering their name and roll number on the official websites – cbse.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in.

The CBSE had announced the results of the Class 12 board examination earlier, and students can access them on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating students' DigiLocker accounts, which schools can download using their LOC credentials from digilocker.gov.in. Students must use their security pins to activate their accounts so that they can download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates once the results are announced.

This year, the percentage of students who passed the CBSE Class 12 board exam is 87.33 per cent.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 results announced, check results here