CBSE releases exam dates for classes 10 and 12 nearly three months in advance
CBSE announces the 2024 exam schedule for classes 10 and 12, starting February 15, 2025. Students are advised to check the official website for details.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams, setting a new precedent by releasing the date sheet approximately 86 days before the first examination.
The board's comprehensive schedule, effective from February 15, 2025, demonstrates strategic planning to support student preparation and minimise academic disruptions.
Key highlights:
Major innovations in this year's examination planning include:
- Strategic scheduling to prevent exam clashes across 40,000 potential subject combinations
- Examinations strategically timed at 10:30 am to optimise student performance
- Early release enables students to manage examination anxiety and enhance preparation strategies
Strategic considerations:
CBSE meticulously crafted the date sheet considering multiple factors:
- Providing adequate intervals between subject examinations
- Aligning exam dates to accommodate entrance examination preparations
- Ensuring continuous academic engagement for non-board classes
Benefits for stakeholders:
Students gain significant advantages through this early announcement:
- Extended preparation time
- Reduced examination-related stress
- Better alignment with entrance exam schedules
Institutional advantages:
- Schools can develop comprehensive academic planning
- Teachers can manage evaluation schedules effectively
- Examination centres can prepare infrastructural arrangements systematically
Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, noted the date sheets are now available on the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in), marking a transparent and student-centric approach to academic scheduling.
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