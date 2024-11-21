The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the examination schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams, setting a new precedent by releasing the date sheet approximately 86 days before the first examination.

The board's comprehensive schedule, effective from February 15, 2025, demonstrates strategic planning to support student preparation and minimise academic disruptions.

Key highlights:

Major innovations in this year's examination planning include:

Strategic scheduling to prevent exam clashes across 40,000 potential subject combinations

Examinations strategically timed at 10:30 am to optimise student performance

Early release enables students to manage examination anxiety and enhance preparation strategies

Strategic considerations:

CBSE meticulously crafted the date sheet considering multiple factors:

Providing adequate intervals between subject examinations

Aligning exam dates to accommodate entrance examination preparations

Ensuring continuous academic engagement for non-board classes

Benefits for stakeholders:

Students gain significant advantages through this early announcement:

Extended preparation time

Reduced examination-related stress

Better alignment with entrance exam schedules

Institutional advantages:

Schools can develop comprehensive academic planning

Teachers can manage evaluation schedules effectively

Examination centres can prepare infrastructural arrangements systematically

Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, noted the date sheets are now available on the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in), marking a transparent and student-centric approach to academic scheduling.