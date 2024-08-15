The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released guidelines for Children with Special Needs (CwSN), aiming to promote inclusivity and ensure that schools provide an environment conducive to the academic and social development of CwSN students.

The guidelines have been implemented so that such students can receive equal opportunities in education, sports, and recreation.

The guidelines align with the Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016, particularly Section 16, which mandates that all educational institutions funded or recognised by the government must offer inclusive education to children with disabilities.

In the official notification released by CBSE, the board stresses that schools must admit CwSN students without discrimination, aiming to create an inclusive environment that caters to their specific needs.

Schools are required to make their buildings, campuses, and facilities accessible to all students, regardless of their physical abilities, and there must be reasonable accommodation tailored to individual requirements, ensuring that every student with a disability has the support needed for their academic and social development.

Moreover, the guidelines seek education for students who are blind, deaf, or both in the most suitable languages and modes of communication.

The CBSE notification also directed schools to detect specific learning disabilities early and to adopt appropriate pedagogical measures to help students. Schools are also asked to keep track of each CwSN student’s participation, attainment levels, and completion of education.

The guidelines also include details of infrastructure changes that schools are required to ensure, along with provision of transportation facilities for children with disabilities, along with support for their attendants if necessary.

The guidelines have been implemented in response to numerous written requests from schools which sought an optimisation in provisions for CwSN students.