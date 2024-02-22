The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is exploring the implementation of Open Book Examinations (OBE) for students in Classes 9 to 12, aligning with recommendations from the new National Curriculum Framework introduced last year. Sources indicate that a pilot run for open-book tests is being proposed in selected schools, focusing on English, Mathematics, and Science for Classes 9 and 10, and English, Mathematics, and Biology for Classes 11 and 12. The initiative aims to assess students' completion times and gather stakeholder feedback.

In open-book exams, students are permitted to bring notes, textbooks, and other study materials to reference during the test. Contrary to assumptions, OBEs are often more challenging, as they emphasize understanding, analysis, and application of concepts rather than rote memorization. The proposed pilot, scheduled for November-December this year, will focus on evaluating higher-order thinking skills, critical and creative thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

The CBSE aims to finalize the design and development of the OBE pilot by June, seeking consultation from Delhi University (DU), which introduced open-book tests in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move faced opposition, with concerns raised about discriminatory impacts on students lacking internet access and infrastructure, particularly in the underprivileged and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories.

Ajay Arora, OSD Examination at DU, shared that OBE assessments were conducted until March 2022, with the university fully returning to physical exams in January 2022. The proposal for CBSE OBEs involves the development of high-quality textbooks to facilitate students' understanding and acceptance of this assessment method.

During a curriculum committee meeting, members discussed the possibility of having teachers undergo open-book exams first to comprehend the concept. Some suggested modeling OBE materials after the Advanced Placement examination, a standard benchmark for college entrance in the United States. As the CBSE navigates these considerations, the pilot will play a crucial role in determining the potential adoption of OBEs across all its schools for Classes 9 to 12.