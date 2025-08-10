CBSE to roll out open-book assessments for class 9 from 2026-27

The Central Board of Secondary Education has cleared a plan to introduce open book assessments (OBAs) for Class 9 students starting with the 2026-27 academic year.

The decision, finalised in a June governing body meeting, is aimed at shifting schools away from rote learning and towards competency-based education.

Under the approved strategy, OBAs will be part of the three pen-and-paper tests conducted each term in languages, mathematics, science, and social science. Students will be allowed to consult reference materials during these tests, but the format will be designed to test their ability to apply concepts, not simply locate answers.

The move follows a pilot study in which scores ranged from 12% to 47%, highlighting difficulties students faced in using resources effectively and tackling interdisciplinary questions. Despite these gaps, teachers involved in the trial reported that the format encouraged deeper thinking and problem-solving.

To prepare schools, CBSE will issue standardised sample papers and detailed guidelines, helping teachers train students in navigating materials and applying knowledge in practical contexts. Officials believe the change will ease exam pressure, promote real-world application of concepts, and strengthen understanding of core subjects.