The BJP on November 19 released an old video of jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendra Jain getting massage in Tihar Jail . This comes days after Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment to Jain.

Sharing the video on twitter Shehzad Jai Hind said that this is a violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Government. He said that instead of getting punishment, Satyendra Jain is getting full VIP facilities in jail.

So instead of Sazaa - Satyendra Jain was getting full VVIP Mazaa ? Massage inside Tihar Jail? Hawalabaaz who hasn’t got bail for 5 months get head massage !Violation of rules in a jail run by AAP Govt



This is how official position abused for Vasooli & massage thanks to Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/4jEuZbxIZZ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 19, 2022

However , according to Tihar jail sources, the video is old and that the jail authorities have already taken action against concerned officers and jail staff.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate alleged that Satyendar Jain, arrested in an alleged money laundering case, was being given VIP treatment inside the Tihar jail with facilities like head massage, foot massage, and back massage being provided to him. The financial probe agency also submitted evidence related to the Delhi minister's "luxurious life" in jail to a court.

The Aam Aadmi Party had dismissed the allegations of special treatment to Jain in jail, calling them absurd and baseless.

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